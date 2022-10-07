6-over 77 by Jared Sawada in first round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Jared Sawada hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Sawada finished his day tied for 143rd at 6 over; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Sawada his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 83 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Sawada tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 1 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 0 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Sawada got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sawada to 7 over for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Sawada chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sawada to 6 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Sawada hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sawada to 5 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Sawada chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sawada to 4 over for the round.

Sawada got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Sawada to 6 over for the round.