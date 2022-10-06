James Hahn shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, James Hahn hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 81st at 1 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hahn to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Hahn hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hahn at even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.