J.T. Poston shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

J.T. Poston hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 19th at 4 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Poston had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 first, Poston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Poston hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Poston's 81 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Poston chipped in his fourth shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.