J.J. Spaun putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

J.J. Spaun hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spaun finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, J.J. Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved J.J. Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Spaun's tee shot went 175 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Spaun had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Spaun's 135 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Spaun hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Spaun had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 5 under for the round.