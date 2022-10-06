Henrik Norlander shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Henrik Norlander hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Norlander had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Norlander's tee shot went 167 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.