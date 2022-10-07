Hayden Buckley shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Hayden Buckley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 36th at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 over for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to even for the round.

Buckley got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Buckley had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Buckley's 121 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

At the 606-yard par-5 13th, Buckley got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Buckley's tee shot went 146 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Buckley at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Buckley had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Buckley to 3 under for the round.