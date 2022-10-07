  • Harry Hall shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Harry Hall makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Harry Hall cozies tee shot to yield birdie at Shriners Children's Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Harry Hall makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.