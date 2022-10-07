Harry Hall shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Harry Hall hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hall finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 303 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Hall chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hall to 1 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Hall's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 137 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hall reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Hall had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hall to 2 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hall had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hall to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Hall reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 5 under for the round.