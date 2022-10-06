Harrison Endycott putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Harrison Endycott hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Endycott finished his day tied for 19th at 4 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Harrison Endycott had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrison Endycott to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Endycott chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Endycott to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Endycott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Endycott to 3 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Endycott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Endycott to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Endycott's 75 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Endycott to 5 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Endycott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Endycott to 4 under for the round.