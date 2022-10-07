Harris English shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Harris English hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving English to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, English had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 239-yard par-3 green eighth, English suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, English hit an approach shot from 123 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, English hit a tee shot 133 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.