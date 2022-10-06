Greyson Sigg posts bogey-free 3-under 68 l in the first round of the Shriners Children's Open

Greyson Sigg hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Sigg finished his day tied for 36th at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Greyson Sigg had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Greyson Sigg to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Sigg's 172 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Sigg reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Sigg at 3 under for the round.