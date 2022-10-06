Gary Woodland shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Gary Woodland hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 36th at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Woodland's 162 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Woodland hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Woodland hit an approach shot from 171 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.

Woodland his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Woodland to 3 under for the round.