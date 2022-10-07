Garrick Higgo shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Garrick Higgo hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 114th at 1 over; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Higgo hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third. This moved Higgo to 2 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Higgo's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Higgo got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Higgo to 4 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Higgo chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 3 over for the round.

After a 348 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Higgo chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Higgo's 108 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 over for the round.