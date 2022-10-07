Erik Barnes shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Erik Barnes hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Barnes finished his day tied for 96th at even par; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the par-5 13th, Barnes chipped in his third shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Barnes's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Barnes hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 560-yard par-5 16th. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 196-yard par-3 green 17th, Barnes suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 197-yard par-3 fifth green, Barnes suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Barnes at even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Barnes had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.