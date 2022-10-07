Eric Cole putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Eric Cole hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cole finished his day tied for 19th at 4 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Eric Cole's 136 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eric Cole to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cole chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cole to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Cole reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cole to 3 under for the round.

Cole got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cole to 2 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Cole had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Cole to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Cole hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cole to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Cole reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cole to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Cole reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cole to 4 under for the round.