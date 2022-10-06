Emiliano Grillo finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Emiliano Grillo hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 81st at 1 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Grillo's 105 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Grillo had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Grillo chipped his fifth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Grillo hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Grillo to 1 under for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Grillo hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third. This moved Grillo to 2 over for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Grillo chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to even for the round.