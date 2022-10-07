Dylan Frittelli shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Dylan Frittelli hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 114th at 1 over; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Frittelli had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Frittelli hit his tee shot 312 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 second, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to even for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Frittelli's 106 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Frittelli got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.