Doug Ghim shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Doug Ghim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 36th at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 11th, Ghim's 121 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 12th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Ghim hit his 181 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Ghim to 4 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Ghim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ghim at 3 under for the round.