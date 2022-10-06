Denny McCarthy finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 96th at even par; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 second, McCarthy's 152 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, McCarthy's tee shot went 166 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, McCarthy hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.