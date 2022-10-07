Dean Burmester shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Dean Burmester hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Burmester finished his day tied for 96th at even par; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 286 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 12th, Burmester chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burmester to 1 over for the round.

After a 352 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Burmester chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burmester to even for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Burmester chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burmester to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Burmester reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burmester to 2 under for the round.

Burmester his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Burmester to 1 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Burmester had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burmester to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Burmester missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Burmester to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Burmester reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Burmester at even for the round.