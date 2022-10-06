Davis Thompson shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Davis Thompson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Thompson had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 13th, Thompson chipped in his fourth shot from 18 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 first, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Thompson's 103 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Thompson hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.