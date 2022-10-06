David Lipsky shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, David Lipsky hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 19th at 4 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Lipsky's 108 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lipsky had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Lipsky chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Lipsky's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Lipsky had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.