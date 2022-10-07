David Lingmerth shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

David Lingmerth hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 81st at 1 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Lingmerth chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to even for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Lingmerth had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.

Lingmerth got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Lingmerth hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.