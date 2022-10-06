Danny Lee shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Danny Lee hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 96th at even par; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Lee had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 11th, Lee got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to even for the round.