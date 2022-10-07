Cole Hammer shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Cole Hammer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hammer finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Hammer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hammer to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Hammer hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hammer to even for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Hammer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hammer to 1 over for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Hammer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hammer to 2 over for the round.