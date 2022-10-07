  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Christiaan Bezuidenhout makes birdie on the par-5 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout makes birdie putt at Shriners Children's Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Christiaan Bezuidenhout makes birdie on the par-5 13th hole.