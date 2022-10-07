Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 19th at 4 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Bezuidenhout had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Bezuidenhout's 128 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Bezuidenhout missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Bezuidenhout had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Bezuidenhout got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Bezuidenhout's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.