Chris Kirk shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Chris Kirk hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 seventh, Kirk's 107 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Kirk chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

After a 205 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 10th, Kirk chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kirk to even for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Kirk chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.