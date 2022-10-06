Chris Gotterup shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Chris Gotterup hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gotterup finished his day tied for 36th at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 349 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Gotterup chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

Gotterup hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 606-yard par-5 13th. This moved Gotterup to 2 under for the round.