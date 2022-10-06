Chez Reavie shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Chez Reavie hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 96th at even par; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Reavie chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Reavie's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Reavie's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.