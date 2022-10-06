Chesson Hadley putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Chesson Hadley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his day tied for 19th at 4 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Chesson Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chesson Hadley to 1 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Hadley chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Hadley had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadley to 1 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Hadley hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hadley's 92 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Hadley hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.