Charley Hoffman shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Charley Hoffman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 96th at even par; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoffman had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Hoffman hit his tee shot 282 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to even-par for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Hoffman's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.