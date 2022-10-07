  • Chad Ramey shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Chad Ramey makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Chad Ramey drains 11-foot birdie at Shriners Children's Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Chad Ramey makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.