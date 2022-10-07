Chad Ramey shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Chad Ramey hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 36th at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Ramey's 125 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Ramey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Ramey hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Ramey to 2 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Ramey chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Ramey had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 4 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Ramey chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ramey to 3 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 4 under for the round.