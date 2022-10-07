Carson Young shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Carson Young hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Young reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Young chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Young chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Young reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.