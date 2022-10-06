Carl Yuan shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Carl Yuan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Yuan finished his day tied for 36th at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Yuan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yuan to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Yuan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Yuan to even for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Yuan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yuan to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Yuan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Yuan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Yuan had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Yuan to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Yuan's 193 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yuan to 4 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Yuan's tee shot went 184 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.