Cameron Champ comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Cameron Champ hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Champ finished his day tied for 81st at 1 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Cameron Champ's tee shot went 193 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Champ went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

Champ hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 563-yard par-5 ninth. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 2 over for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 11th, Champ reached the green in 2 and rolled a 51-foot putt for birdie. This put Champ at 1 over for the round.

After a 366 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Champ chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 14th, Champ missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Champ to even-par for the round.

Champ hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 560-yard par-5 16th. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.