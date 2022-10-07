  • Cam Davis shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Cam Davis’ tee shot at the par-3 17th hole ends up in the penalty area, near the edge of the water. With one foot in the water, Davis flops his second to a few feet, setting up a par save.
    Highlights

    Cam Davis’ flop from water’s edge saves par at Shriners Children's Open

