Cam Davis shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Cam Davis hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 19th at 4 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Davis had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to even for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Davis chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Davis hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Davis hit his tee shot 312 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to 4 under for the round.