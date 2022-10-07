-
-
Cam Davis shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 06, 2022
-
Highlights
Cam Davis’ flop from water’s edge saves par at Shriners Children's Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Cam Davis’ tee shot at the par-3 17th hole ends up in the penalty area, near the edge of the water. With one foot in the water, Davis flops his second to a few feet, setting up a par save.
Cam Davis hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 19th at 4 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Davis had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to even for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Davis chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Davis hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Davis hit his tee shot 312 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to 4 under for the round.
-
-