Callum Tarren putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Callum Tarren hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tarren finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 11th, Callum Tarren's 84 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Callum Tarren to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Tarren chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Tarren's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Tarren had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Tarren hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Tarren chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.