Byeong Hun An shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Byeong Hun An hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 sixth, An's 99 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, An chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved An to even-par for the round.

After a 346 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, An chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, An hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

An got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, An hit an approach shot from 193 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, An had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.