Brian Harman shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Brian Harman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 81st at 1 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Harman had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Harman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Harman chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Harman got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Harman's his second shot went 8 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Harman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.