Brent Grant shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Brent Grant hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Grant finished his day tied for 96th at even par; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Grant's tee shot went 191 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Grant had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grant to even for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Grant chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grant to 1 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Grant had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grant to even-par for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Grant hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grant to 1 under for the round.

Grant got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grant to even for the round.

Grant hit his drive 359 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 560-yard par-5 16th. This moved Grant to 1 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Grant had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Grant to even-par for the round.