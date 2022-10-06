Brendon Todd shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Brendon Todd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to even-par for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Todd hit his tee shot 306 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.