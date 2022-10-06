Brandon Wu shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Brandon Wu hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Wu had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 second, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to even for the round.

At the 492-yard par-4 third, Wu's tee shot went 306 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 150 yards to the native area, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for a bogey. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 197-yard par-3 green fifth, Wu suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Wu's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 3 over for the round.

At the 341-yard par-4 15th, Wu had a 295-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 28-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.