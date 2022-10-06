  • Brandon Wu shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Brandon Wu makes a 27-foot eagle putt on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Brandon Wu sinks 27-foot eagle putt at Shriners Children's Open

