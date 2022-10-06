Brandon Matthews shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Brandon Matthews hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Matthews finished his day tied for 81st at 1 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Matthews had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matthews to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Matthews had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthews to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Matthews's 148 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matthews to 1 under for the round.

Matthews got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthews to even-par for the round.

Matthews hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 563-yard par-5 ninth. This moved Matthews to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Matthews had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matthews to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Matthews had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matthews to 1 under for the round.