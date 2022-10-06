Ben Taylor shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Ben Taylor hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Taylor's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.