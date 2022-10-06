Ben Martin shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Ben Martin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 81st at 1 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Martin had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Martin's tee shot went 137 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.