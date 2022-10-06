Ben Griffin shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Ben Griffin hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 36th at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Griffin had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Griffin hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Griffin to 5 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 second, Griffin chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.