Beau Hossler shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Beau Hossler hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 12th, Hossler's 128 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hossler had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.