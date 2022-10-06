Austin Smotherman shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Austin Smotherman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 36th at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Smotherman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Smotherman hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to even-par for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.