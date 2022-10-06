Austin Eckroat finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Austin Eckroat hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Eckroat finished his day tied for 96th at even par; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 11th, Eckroat's 103 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Eckroat had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.

Eckroat got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Eckroat had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Eckroat to even-par for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Eckroat's tee shot went 218 yards to the left side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Eckroat had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Eckroat to even for the round.