Austin Cook shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Austin Cook hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 278 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Cook chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Cook chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Cook chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Cook's 113 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Cook had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 2 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Cook's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 28 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Cook chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.