Augusto Núñez putts himself to an even-par first round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Augusto Núñez hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Núñez finished his day tied for 96th at even par; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

Augusto Núñez hit his drive 350 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 563-yard par-5 ninth. This moved Augusto Núñez to 1 under for the round.

Núñez got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Núñez to even-par for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Núñez chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Núñez to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Núñez reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Núñez to 1 under for the round.